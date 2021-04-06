Stronger coronavirus SOPs enforcement starting to have effect, but critical care, mortality will stay at high levels for some time: Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that due to the momentum of the last two weeks, patients on critical care due to coronavirus and mortality will stay at high levels for some time.

In a tweet, the minister said that increased coronavirus restrictions, broader lockdowns and enforcement of stronger Standard Operating Procedures have started to have effect, as the coronavirus positivity rate is slowing in the country.

"However, due to momentum of last 2 weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow sop's & be safe," Umar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that the vaccination drive in Pakistan is running smoothly. He said so far, nine hundred thousand people have been vaccinated.

The government has also decided to administer coronavirus vaccines to citizens aged 80 and above in their homes. The facility will commence in a few days.