Country records 4,323 new corona cases, 43 deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 4,323 new coronavirus cases and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

According to the NCOC, during the past 24 hours, countrywide 43,362 Covid-19 tests were conducted of which 4,323 turned positive, reflecting a positivity ratio of 9.9 percent.

Nationwide 2,902 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, taking the national tally of recoveries to 615,960, with a positivity ratio of around 90 percent.

At present, there are 61,450 active cases across the country, of which 3,587 are in critical condition and admitted to hospitals.

After the emergence of new 4,323 Covid-19 cases, the national tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 692,231, which also include deaths, recovered, and under-treatment patients.

The nationwide death toll has surged to 14,821. Sindh with 266,618 coronavirus cases is on top followed by Punjab with 233,348 Covid-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 92,423 cases, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 61,552 cases, Balochistan 19,785 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 13,446, and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) with 5,059 cases, is on the bottom.

Punjab with 31,077 active cases is on top followed by the ICT with 11,591 cases, the KPK with 11,086 cases, Sindh with 5,403 cases, AJK with 1,815 cases, Balochistan 412 cases, and G-B with 66 cases.

Punjab with 6,587 coronavirus deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,509 deaths, KPK with 2,457 deaths, the ICT with 583 deaths, AJK with 371 deaths, Balochistan with 211 deaths, and G-B with 103 deaths, is on the bottom.

Pakistan has administered coronavirus vaccine to 936,383 people since the vaccination drive started earlier this year, and within the past one week authorities have administered 265,831 vaccines to the people.

At present, Multan with 70.4 percent ventilators occupancy is on top followed by Lahore with 67.2 percent occupancy, Gujranwala 60 occupancy, and the ICT 57.7 percent occupancy.

Gujranwala with 85.4 percent oxygen bed occupancy is on top followed by Gujrat with 78.1 percent, Peshawar 75.4 percent, and Swat 64.8 percent.

