Graveyards: Committees being formed to improve condition: administrator

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that Managing committees are being formed to improve the condition of graveyards. The initiative is being taken in collaboration with social and welfare organisations.

In the first phase, work will start from 6 cemeteries which will be expanded to the entire city in phases. The first six graveyards included Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Mohammad Shah Cemetery North Karachi, Issa Nagri Cemetery, Model Colony Cemetery, Tariq Road Cemetery and Al Noor Cemetery where the situation will change radically after the management committees take over. The Administrator expressed these views while addressing a meeting on cemeteries in which representatives of various social and welfare organisations of Karachi participated. Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director Cemeteries Iqbal Pervez, Manzar Alam Senior Manager of Al-Khidmat, Zafar Abbas General Secretary of JDC, Yahya Attari of Faizan Global Foundation, Rehan Yaseen and Faheem Anwar of Alamgir Welfare Trust, Arif Jamali and Sajjad of Chhipa Welfare President of Sunni Ittehad Council Khalid Noor and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that managing committees should be set up for supervising cemeteries’ affairs. The committees would also formulate the procedure for issuance of the certificate.

Ahmed said that efforts will be made to persuade the citizens not to insist on burying their loved ones in a grave where a body was already buried.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez said that there are 203 cemeteries in the city. There are 89 general other societies’ graveyards while 39 are registered and 50 are unregistered. Among the registered cemeteries are 11 in Central District, two in East, 13 in West, 9 in Malir and 4 in Korangi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

