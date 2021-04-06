ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil harvests 78pc of soybean crop, second corn plantings finished

Reuters 06 Apr 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazilian farmers had harvested 78% of the area planted with the 2020/2021 soybean crop as of last Thursday, compared with 83% at the same point last year, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

As the soybean season draws to a close, Brazilian farmers were able to finish planting their second corn crop, as much of it is grown in the same areas as the oilseeds, AgRural said.

But because Brazil’s second corn was planted outside the ideal climate window due to delays in the soy harvest, all attention now is on the weather, as rains are a crucial factor in the corn crop’s development phase, according to AgRural’s statement.

“At the moment, the crop is developing with adequate humidity in Goiás and in parts of Mato Grosso state, both with more rains forecast for this week,” AgRural said, referring to second corn fields.

Brazil’s soybean harvesting is practically finished in Mato Grosso, the country’s biggest-producing farm state, and nearly complete in other main producing regions. No significant quality problems have been detected due to excess humidity during collection of the grains, the consultancy said.

In Rio Grande do Sul state, which plants and harvests the soy later than other regions, the work is slightly behind because of scant rains last week. However, the state, one of Brazil’s biggest producers, is expected to produce a good crop, AgRural said.

In total, Brazil is poised to collect 133 million tonnes of soybeans this season, AgRural estimates. Based on historical trends, AgRural projects Brazil’s second corn crop at 80.1 million tonnes, representing about 75% of Brazil’s overall estimated corn output.

Corn soybean soybean crop oilseeds AgRural

Brazil harvests 78pc of soybean crop, second corn plantings finished

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Basic power tariff of hydel power increased

UK to have traffic light system for travel

PM for finalisation of IT promotion strategy timelines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.