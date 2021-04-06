ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.73%)
ASL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.41 (-7.79%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.32%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.2%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.73%)
FCCL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.47%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.02%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.64%)
HASCOL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.68%)
HUBC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.69%)
JSCL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-6.69%)
KAPCO 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.62%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.76%)
PAEL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.92%)
PIBTL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-7.51%)
PTC 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.55%)
SNGP 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.19%)
TRG 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.30 (-7.53%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-5.87%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.6%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-2.3%)
BR30 23,637 Decreased By ▼ -810.96 (-3.32%)
KSE100 43,548 Decreased By ▼ -752.74 (-1.7%)
KSE30 17,851 Decreased By ▼ -319.1 (-1.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX rises as dollar pressure eases, Argentine peso falls

  • The real also benefited from increasing inflation trends, which have spurred monetary policy tightening measures by Brazil's central bank.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

Most Latin American currencies rose on Monday as the dollar retreated slightly from recent gains, while Argentina's peso dropped after President Alberto Fernandez tested positive for COVID-19.

Chile's peso hit a more-than one-month high, while Brazil's real rose 0.9% at 5.66, leading gains among its peers on waning pressure from the greenback, which retreated slightly from recent peaks after stellar U.S. payrolls data.

The real also benefited from increasing inflation trends, which have spurred monetary policy tightening measures by Brazil's central bank.

Still, the real has lagged its peers by a wide margin this year as the country struggles to roll out vaccinations amid a rising death toll from COVID-19.

"The deterioration in the pandemic outlook and persistently high fiscal noises make us estimate the USD/BRL at 5.35 by end 2021 and 5.20 by end 2022," said strategists at Rabobank.

Increased bullishness on the dollar and rising Treasury yields have also weighed on emerging market currencies, with those in Latam bearing the brunt of the pressure due to a damaging resurgence of the coronavirus in the region.

A mild pullback in U.S. benchmark yields benefited emerging market currencies on Monday.

"Our view to start the year was partly based on the enormous gap between the green and black lines, indicating that the USD was too weak relative to the global outlook," analysts at TD Securities said.

"That gap has been closed, and now a new open has opened up in the other direction. It's not huge, but we think there's room for a USD pause in the interim."

Argentina's peso lagged its regional peers on the day after President Fernandez tested positive for the virus, although doctors called the case mild.

Most Latin American stocks rose.

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale was among the top boosts to the Bovespa benchmark index after it announced plans to buy back shares.

Coronavirus Brazil's central bank Latin American currencies COVID19 Dollar Rabobank USD Alberto Fernandez Argentina's pes

Latam FX rises as dollar pressure eases, Argentine peso falls

There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM

CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules

PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA

PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather

Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online

Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help

Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters