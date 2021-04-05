Spices export increases 8.2pc to $ 61mn in 8 months

ISLAMABAD: The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 8.20 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices of worth $ 61.494 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of $ 56.836 million during July-February (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of spices also rose by 10.70 percent by going up from 15,226 metric tons to 13,754 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of spices also increased by 9.70 percent during the month of February 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The export of spices from the country during February 2021 were recorded at $9.005 million against the export of $8.209 million in February 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the export of spices decreased by 18.34 percent during February 2021 when compared to the export of $ 11.027 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.