Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt

In a formal statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was revealed that Pakistan is following the situation in Jordan, and stands in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom led by King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein.

The statement added that "Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty".

On Sunday, Jordan announced that it had foiled a plot to "destabilise" the Kingdom, a plot that involved the King's half-brother Hamzah bin Hussein - a former crown prince who was stripped of his title by the monarch in 2004.

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi stated that the former royal family member and 16 others had worked with foreign parties to “undermine the security” of Jordan.