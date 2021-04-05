SBP invites views for Revision of Foreign Exchange Manual related to Commercial Remittances

KARACHI: Considering the market dynamics and keeping pace with changing business environment, SBP is in the process of revising the Foreign Exchange (FE) Manual in consultation with relevant stakeholders in a phased manner.

The primary objective of these revisions is to promote ease of doing business by simplifying the existing instructions, removing the redundancies and delegating more powers to the Authorized Dealers for facilitation of the stakeholders.

In this regard, 11 chapters (out of 22) of Foreign Exchange Manual have already been revised.

Continuing with the work to align the foreign exchange regime with ever changing business dynamics, the proposed/draft chapter 14 (Commercial Remittances) of the Foreign Exchange Manual has been placed at the SBPâ€™s website for comments of the stakeholders.