PM striving to resolve issue of inflation: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government will complete its tenure.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has done nothing except making hollow claims. Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition is no more a threat to the government.

He said all announcements and claims of the opposition parties proved to be false. He said opposition failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future.

To a question, the Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking serious steps and striving to resolve the issue of inflation.