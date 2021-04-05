Pakistan
PM striving to resolve issue of inflation: Interior Minister
05 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government will complete its tenure.
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance has done nothing except making hollow claims. Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition is no more a threat to the government.
To a question, the Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking serious steps and striving to resolve the issue of inflation.
