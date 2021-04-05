Senate passes resolution calling for free coronavirus vaccine

The Senate passed on Monday a resolution calling for the provision of free-of-cost coronavirus vaccines.

During the session today, the resolution presented by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) lawmaker Kamran Murtaza, was passed in Senate with a majority. The resolution urged the government to provide either a free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine or as per the original international market price to the general public, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution said that while citizens of all countries are being vaccinated free-of-cost, the coronavirus vaccine price is very high in Pakistan. It added that the global price of the vaccine is Rs1,500 whereas in Pakistan, the rates of two doses of coronavirus vaccine is fixed at Rs8,400.

Meanwhile, four bills were also introduced in the session. The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Articles 57, 62, 72, 73, 86, 89, 126, 159, 160, 162 and 166), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2020 and, the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has handed over the bills to the committee concerned for approval.