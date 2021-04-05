ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-7.6%)
China administered 139.97mn COVID-19 vaccine doses as of April 4

  • That is up about 3.29 million from Saturday's total of around 136.68 million doses.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: China had administered 139.97 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is up about 3.29 million from Saturday's total of around 136.68 million doses.

