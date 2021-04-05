World
China administered 139.97mn COVID-19 vaccine doses as of April 4
SHANGHAI: China had administered 139.97 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
That is up about 3.29 million from Saturday's total of around 136.68 million doses.
