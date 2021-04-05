ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
World

Emergent gets $23mn additional order for vaccine production

  • Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.

The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J's vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.

Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.

