World
Emergent gets $23mn additional order for vaccine production
05 Apr 2021
Emergent BioSolutions Inc said late on Sunday that a key U.S. agency has increased an order, related to the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, by $23 million.
The amount will be used to purchase biologics equipment specific to J&J's vaccine and support the potential manufacturing expansion at the company's Baltimore Bayview facility, the company said in a statement.
Emergent also said that it will agree to a mutual ramp down of manufacturing of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine bulk drug substance.
