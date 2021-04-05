ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
S.Korea stocks flat as strong dollar offsets jobs data

  Shares of LG Electronics Inc jumped more than 2pc after the company said it will end production and sales of its loss-making smartphone division.
Reuters 05 Apr 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares were flat in a range-bound trade on Monday, even as the U.S. jobs data signalled strong economic performance, as a firmer dollar held back foreign investors. The Korean won was also flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The KOSPI was flat at 3,112.79, as of 0234 GMT.

It rose as much as 0.46pc and down 0.35pc during early session.

The U.S. labour department said on Friday that nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs last month, the biggest gain since last August, while the dollar was poised to extend gains against major currencies on recovery optimism.

Among heavyweights, chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.12pc and 1.77pc, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 1.09pc and 1.05pc, respectively.

"Foreign investors seem like they are focusing on strong dollar due to economic recovery momentum in the United States (although the earning forecasts for Korean chip heavyweights have been raised)," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

Shares of LG Electronics Inc jumped more than 2pc after the company said it will end production and sales of its loss-making smartphone division.

Foreigners were net sellers of 7.4 billion won ($6.56 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.02pc higher than its previous close at 1,127.5.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.4 per dollar, up 0.1pc from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.1.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 points to 110.63.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.7 basis points to 1.198pc, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.5 basis points to 2.104pc.

