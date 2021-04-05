Prices of essential food items up ahead of Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, farm eggs, sugar, flour, vegetable, pulses and grocery items have risen sharply in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

As the holy month of Ramazan is approaching fast, the consumers complained the profiteers and hoarders have started squeezing them by charging artificial rates of important food commodities. Gram flour (baisen), which is the most used item in the holy month, was available at Rs140-160 per kg against the prices of Rs120/- KG in the previous week, according to the survey.

Similarly, the price of sugar has escalated at Rs105-110/- in the retail market, while a 50-kg sugar bag was increased at over Rs5,000/- in the whole market. Upward trend in prices of chicken was witnessed in the local market, as available at Rs251/- per kg while the price of a dozen of farm eggs also increased at Rs200/- against the price of Rs180/- per dozen in the last week.

Butchers have charged the buyers with artificial rates as cow meat is being sold at Rs 500-550 per kg against the official fixed rate of Rs 370 per kg. Likewise, a 20-kg mixed flour was available at Rs1100-1250/- which was earlier available at government-controlled rate of Rs850/- whereas a 20 kg fine flour bag is being sold at Rs1250-1300 in the local market.

According to the survey, it was witnessed that 85 kg sac of maida, which is also mostly used in bakeries, especially in the holy month of Ramazan, was available at Rs5600-5700/- in the local market.

A noticeable increase in vegetable prices was registered in the local markets. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs80-100/- per kg which was selling at Rs40/- per kg in the previous week. Onion was available at Rs50-60/- per kg against the price of Rs40 per kg in the previous week.

According to the survey, ginger is being sold at Rs400-450/- per kg which was selling at Rs380/- per kg in the last week. Garlic was available within a range of Rs200-250/- per kg in the local market. Green chili is being sold at Rs120-150/- per kg. Lemon was being sold at Rs140-160/- per kg. Cucumber was being sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Lady-finger is being sold at Rs200 per kg, bitter gourds {Karela] peas at Rs120/- per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, red colored potatoes at Rs50-70/- per kg, white-colored potatoes at Rs40/- per kg, tori at Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs100/- per kg, bringle at Rs50/- per kg, cabbage at Rs70/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs40/- per kg, turnip at Rs50/- per kg, French bean at Rs150-200/- per kg, Fresh milk is being sold at Rs130-140 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs110 per litre, while yogurt was available at Rs90-100 and Rs130-140 per kg in the local market.

No change was witnessed in prices of pulses/food grains. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee were also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs200-220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

Fruits being a staple food, which is also completely out of purchasing power of common, as prices are sky-high in the local market. Pomegranate is being sold at Rs200-250/-, Kabul-origin apple is being sold at Rs220/- per kg, while locally swat produced apple was available at Rs150 per kg.

