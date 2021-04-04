ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,778
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
687,908
502024hr
Sindh
266,378
Punjab
231,073
Balochistan
19,734
Islamabad
60,911
KPK
91,439
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gun battle: police

  • The death toll could rise further, a senior police officer in Bijapur district told AFP.
AFP 04 Apr 2021

PATNA: Twenty-two Indian security forces were killed and 30 others injured in a gun battle with Maoist rebels in a central Indian state, police said Sunday, in the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.

The forces were ambushed on Saturday while returning from a search operation near a forest in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a Maoist rebel stronghold, the state police's Additional Director General Ashok Juneja told AFP.

"So far it is confirmed that 22 security personnel were killed," Juneja said.

"The search operation is still underway and the exact figure will be known... late Sunday evening."

The injured personnel were admitted to two government-run hospitals in Bijapur and Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur.

More than a dozen others remained missing, he said, adding that an unknown number of Maoists were also killed in the encounter.

Juneja said the rebels looted weapons, ammunition, uniforms and shoes from the security forces who were killed.

The death toll could rise further, a senior police officer in Bijapur district told AFP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the "sacrifices of the brave martyrs will never be forgotten", while Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter that India would "continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Facebook Sunday that Shah had assured him of "all the necessary help" from the national government against the militants.

The toll was the worst for Indian security forces battling the far-left guerillas since 2017, when 25 police commandos were killed in an attack.

India Maoist rebels PATNA Juneja Chhattisgarh Bijapur district Bijapur

Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gun battle: police

NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood

Number of critically ill COVID patients highest since virus outbreak, says Umar

Global reaction to Jordan security developments

COVID travel curbs: British MP says move to add Pakistan in 'red list' is 'discriminatory'

Hong Kong police make record 700kg cocaine bust

Sri Lanka steps up security for Easter services

More liquidity means more instability on Wall Street

Pakistan reports 81 deaths, over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Shaukat Tarin among members: Reconstitution of EAC approved by PM

Registration rules revised: FBR expands scope of AEOs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters