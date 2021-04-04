World
Collision of truck and bus in China kills 11
04 Apr 2021
BEIJING: A truck crashed into a passenger bus on Sunday in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, killing 11 people, state media said.
The accident on an expressway linking the cities of Shenyang and Haikou also injured 19, broadcaster CCTV added.
The cause of the accident is being investigated, with a panel of the public security ministry sent to look into it, media said.
