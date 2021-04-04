NCOC to take decision about closure of educational institutes on April 6, says Mahmood

(Karachi) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the decision to close educational institutions in the country will be taken in the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April 6.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Mahmood said: "Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions."

He stated, "The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC."

Earlier, Pakistan reimposed a complete ban on gatherings across the country. The government banned all social, cultural, political, sports, and other events including indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies till April 5.

Health authorities also warned that the third wave of the virus is more dangerous than earlier waves and urged the public to follow the measures and wear masks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed concern over the COVID situation in the country. He said the third wave is much more intense than the first two. He advised people to be extremely careful and follow corona SOPs.