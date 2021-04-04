Bulgarian PM seeks 4th time lucky at 'work, work, work' election

SOFIA: Bulgarians vote Sunday to elect a new parliament with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's centre-right party tipped to finish first but may struggle to find coalition partners amid predictions of low turnout on pandemic fears.

Support for Borisov's GERB party -- in power almost uninterruptedly for close to a decade now -- has been eroded by a series of scandals, with protests last summer accusing the government of protecting oligarchs.

Eve-of-ballot polls however give GERB 28-29 percent of the votes, or an estimated 75-76 seats in the 240-seat legislature.

Three-time premier Borisov has refused all contact with the media since the demonstrations.

Instead, he broadcasts on social media his unannounced campaign trail visits to the countryside under the slogan "Work, work, work!".

"It's the absence of an alternative due to the fragmented and unconvincing opposition that explains GERB's hegemony," said political analyst Antony Todorov.

Up to six other parties are expected to win seats in parliament, he said, making it difficult to form the next cabinet.