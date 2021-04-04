Pakistan
PM Imran extend greetings to Christian community on Easter
- Premier tweets wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter
- Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated by Christians every year around the world
04 Apr 2021
(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday extended wishes to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.
In a tweet, Imran said: "Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter."
Easter is one of the religious festivals celebrated by Christians every year around the world.
The day usually celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon marks the culmination of the 40 day period of fasting called Lent. This year Easter falls on Sunday (April 04).
