Hindu community demands end to occupation of temple

PESHAWAR: Members of Hindu community belonging from Mansehra district have expressed concern over the alleged illegal occupation of a temple in the area and demanded of the provincial government to take the building into custody in order to ensure entry of local Hindus into the building for ownership.

Speaking at a press conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday the Hindus’ representatives including Dil Raj Gul, Ashook Chohan, Par Dip Kumar and others alleged that a group of influential people belonging to same (Hindu) community had illegally occupied the temple and not allowing Hindus to enter for worship.

The said that the Hindu community was facing many problems due to non-availability of the temple, saying that only selected people were allowed to enter the Shivnath temple for worship.

