Prices of essential kitchen items witness mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey recorded no change in sugar price which remained unchanged at Rs 4,900 per 49.5kg bag, while in the retail market it is being sold at Rs 105 per kg.

Chicken prices decreased from Rs 9,400 per 40kg to Rs 8,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 260 per kg against Rs 300 per kg, and chicken meat is being sold at Rs 400 per kg against Rs 430 per kg.

Cooking oil and ghee prices during the week under review also remained unchanged as the lowest grade ghee/cooking oil 16-carton pack is available at Rs 3,380 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per kg.

While the best quality ghee/cooking oil prices remained unchanged at Rs 1,525 per 5-litre tin.

Since December 2020, the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs 110 per kg, from Rs 250 per kg Rs 360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 75 per pack of 900 grams from Rs 160 to Rs 125-235 per pack.

Egg prices both in wholesale as well as in retail markets witnessed an increase as in wholesale market egg price jumped from Rs 4,900 per carton to Rs 4,950 per carton, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 170-175 per dozen.

Powder chillis price went up from Rs 27,000 per 40kg to Rs 29,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail are available at Rs 750 per kg.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices went down from Rs 2,400 per 15kg cylinder to Rs 2,200 per 25kg cylinder.

Prices of all the brands of detergents remained unchanged at Rs 320 per pack, basin price also witnessed no change which a week ago jumped from Rs 3,800 per 40kg to Rs 5,000 per 40kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olper, which is available at Rs 42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs 160 per pack. Fresh milk and yoghurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs 140 per kg and Rs 150 per kg respectively. Rice prices remained stable at Rs 5,700 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 175 per kg.

Wheat flour price also remained stable at Rs 1,330 per bag, normal quality wheat flour at Rs 1,270 per bag.

Pulses prices remained stable as moong in wholesale is available at Rs 9,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg. Maash at Rs 10,600 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs 9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 260 per kg, masoor at Rs 6,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg, and best quality whole gram at Rs6,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs 100.92 per kg, which in the market, on average is available at Rs 105 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs 1,529.29 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold Rs 1,580 per 5kg tin. The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 968.97 per 20kg bag but in the market, it is available at Rs 1,310 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price is mentioned at Rs 107.37 per kg, while in the market, it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs 95 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs 77.91 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,100 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,018.67 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,250 per kg. The survey noted an increasing trend in the prices of vegetables as tomatoes price went up from Rs 220 per 5kg to Rs 230 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 60 per kg, onion price is stable at Rs 120 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 35 per kg, potato price is stable at Rs 210 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 52 per kg.

Ginger price went up from Rs 1,300 per 5kg to Rs 1,400 per 5kg which in the retail market are being sold at Rs 350 per kg against Rs 325 per kg, and garlic prices went up from Rs 550 per 5kg to Rs 750 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180 per kg against Rs 140 per kg.

