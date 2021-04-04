ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,697
8424hr
Pakistan Cases
682,888
472324hr
Sindh
266,173
Punjab
228,356
Balochistan
19,679
Islamabad
60,197
KPK
90,262
Japanese copper smelter output seen falling despite demand recovery

Reuters 04 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s output of refined copper in the first half of the 2021/22 financial year will fall 1.9% year on year, Reuters calculations from plans outlined by smelters showed, despite recovering demand from a slump during the pandemic.

The weak forecast comes also amid fears that a recent fire at a Japanese semiconductor factory will aggravate a global chip shortage and force automakers to cut output.

Japan’s biggest copper supplier Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) plans to slightly raise its output, but most others including second-ranked Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) and third-ranked Mitsubishi Materials have plans for lower output from April to September.

SMM is planning maintenance at its Toyo factory and operations at Mitsubishi Material’s Onahama plant have slowed due to a problem with an external company’s system to supply oxygen.

PPC, jointly owned by JX Nippon Mining & Metals and Mitsui Mining and Smelting, expects domestic demand of wrought copper products will improve this year from last on stronger output by automakers and semiconductor makers, a PPC spokesman said.

Japan’s demand for wrought copper products is forecast to rise 13.4% in the 2021/22 year after falling 11.7% a year earlier, the Japan Copper and Brass Association said this week.

“But overall copper demand won’t reach the 2019 level as the pace of recovery in construction is slow, weighing on electric wire demand,” the PPC spokesman said.

A chip-making factory owned by Renesas Electronics, which accounts for 30% of the global market for microcontroller units used in cars, was hit by fire last month and the company said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days for production to normalize at the plant in northeast Japan.

“We have not seen any signs of slowing orders from automakers yet, but we are concerned the chip shortage may force them to slash output,” a SMM spokeswoman said.

copper import copper rate copper market SMM JX Nippon Mining & Metals

