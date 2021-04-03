ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Technology

What will iPhone 13 look like?

  • According to experts, in 2021, four models of iPhone 13 will be launched namely; iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.
Ali Ahmed 03 Apr 2021

The new model of the upcoming iPhone series that is set to be launched under the name iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S, has come under discussion among technology experts.

As per TechRadar, the Cupertino-based tech giant known for its design and powerful chipset, is looking to launch the iPhone 13 series in keeping with that tradition.

According to experts, in 2021, four models of iPhone 13 will be launched namely; iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini.

As per the website, Apple is working on improving the design of the iPhone 13, the board, and the camera for sharper and better images during nighttime. However, according to some experts, the camera will only be upgraded in the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while these new models will be powered by an A15 chipset.

Coming to the iPhone 13 design, display, features, camera, and storage. The design and screen technology of this new model from Apple will be very similar to the iPhone 12, possibly a high screen refresh rate display could be added to this new model, which will give the user a smoother and better display for playing games and scrolling through social media feeds.

Experts say that this new model may have a display similar to the iPad Pro in which the refresh rate varies according to the user's activity.

Apple iphone 12 iphone 13 chipset mobile models

What will iPhone 13 look like?

