Saudi Arabia’s SAGO seeks 295,000 tonnes of wheat

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), on Thursday said it has issued an international tender to purchase about 295,000 tonnes of wheat. SAGO Governor Ahmed Al Fares said in a statement that the wheat is sought in five individual shipments for arrival in Saudi Arabian ports in May and June.

Hard milling wheat with 12.5% protein is sought. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday April 2. Traders expect results after the weekend. Of the total shipments, 120,000 tonnes are sought for delivery to the port of Jeddah, 120,000 tonnes to Yanbu and 55,000 tonnes to Jizan, SAGO said. Traders separately said that the following shipments were sought for these arrival dates.