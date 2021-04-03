KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (April 2, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.16 153.15 153.00 152.85 152.61 152.50 152.41 EUR 180.46 180.50 180.45 180.37 180.24 180.22 180.24 GBP 212.03 212.03 211.84 211.63 211.34 211.20 211.10 ===========================================================================

