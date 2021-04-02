Man Utd's Rashford, Greenwood back training ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United are hopeful fit-again forwards Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood can feature in Sunday's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion but doubts remain over Frenchman Anthony Martial, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

Rashford missed United's FA Cup loss to Leicester City with a foot issue and was ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland but the 23-year-old has returned to training.

Greenwood also completed Friday's session after missing England's recent Under-21 European Championship games due to injury but Martial remains sidelined after picking up a knee problem in France's 2-0 win over Kazakhstan.

"I don't know about Anthony, he didn't join in training this morning... but Marcus and Mason trained and hopefully they can get through that with no reaction," Solskjaer told reporters.

"If they complete the session tomorrow they might be available for selection."

Solskjaer said Martial's France team mate Paul Pogba was raring to go having played in all three of the national team's World Cup qualifying matches after struggling for form and fitness at club level this season.

"It'll be a massive boost. He has come back bright and ready to go. He will be important for us. Having Paul fit, forwards firing again we can get that spark back," Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer said he expects goalkeepers David De Gea and Dean Henderson to compete for the position after Henderson played the last six games before the international break.

"They both know we value them highly," Solskjaer said. "I've got great options, top goalkeepers, but both want to play. That will be decided on merit.

"We want to go all the way in the Europa League, I'm sure you'll see both of them."

United are second in the table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.