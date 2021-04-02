ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
Firmino back for Arsenal trip, but Klopp unsure of Henderson return date

  • Firmino, who has six goals and five league assists this season, missed Liverpool's last three games due to a knee injury while Henderson has not played since late February after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.
  • "Bobby (Firmino) is back. All the others not and I have no idea about the Euros," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to London.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is in contention to return for the defending champions against Arsenal this weekend but skipper Jordan Henderson has yet to resume training, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Firmino, who has six goals and five league assists this season, missed Liverpool's last three games due to a knee injury while Henderson has not played since late February after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Klopp added he was not sure if either Henderson or Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who has been sidelined since October with a knee injury, would be available for the European Championship this summer.

"Bobby (Firmino) is back. All the others not and I have no idea about the Euros," Klopp told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to London.

"Jordan is not here at the moment, he cannot train. He will train in the next days or weeks, for sure."

"I don't want to take a player away from England or Holland. If they're ready, they're ready (for the Euros). It's not down to me to make these decisions."

Liverpool and Arsenal have had poor league campaigns, sitting seventh and ninth in the standings respectively with nine games left to play.

The two teams are separated by four points and Klopp said he was wary of playing Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium where Liverpool have not won since 2016.

"Arsenal are a quality side. If you go through the team, there's a lot of potential and quality already and they have the experience of youth," Klopp added.

"They are a really exciting team but the Premier League is a tough league and if you're not at the top level, you get punished. We obviously realise that as well.

"It's a tough one, but it will be a tough one for Arsenal as well. We want to be a team Arsenal do not want to face. We have to fight with all we have."

