ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Bayern must deliver despite Lewandowski absence-coach Flick

  • The Bundesliga's top scorer suffered a knee ligament injury while on international duty with Poland last week and is expected to be out for four weeks.
  • The Pole has scored 35 league goals and was on track to break the record 40-goal haul of Gerd Mueller from the 1971/72 campaign.
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

MUNICH: Striker Robert Lewandowski's injury is a big challenge for Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday's game at second-placed RB Leipzig, but the team has the quality to deliver, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday.

The Bundesliga's top scorer suffered a knee ligament injury while on international duty with Poland last week and is expected to be out for four weeks.

The Pole has scored 35 league goals and was on track to break the record 40-goal haul of Gerd Mueller from the 1971/72 campaign.

The Bavarians are on 61 points, four clear of Leipzig. VfL Wolfsburg, in third, are a further six points behind on 51.

"These are situations that coaches have to face," Flick told a virtual news conference. "We all know that Robert is an important player."

"Now we have to see how we will solve this. We have players who can play that position. It is a challenge for us all and we have to tackle it."

Flick said Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was the likely choice to front Bayern's attack on Saturday but there were other options as well.

Bayern will not only be without Lewandowski in the league, he is also expected to miss their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain later this month.

"This is now the final sprint of the season. Every player knows that the weeks in April and May are decisive," Flick said. "It is a quality of our players to be there when it matters. We will build on that."

"What is key is to go into the game with the right attitude," said the coach who has led Bayern to six trophies in the past 10 months. "We have the players who in games such as this have often risen to the occasion."

For Leipzig, who have won seven of their last eight league games, the absence of Lewandowski changes nothing.

"Our match plan has not changed just because Lewandowski will be missing," Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "Obviously they'd be better with him."

"If we fail to win and only earn a draw then the title race is not over but it will be harder. Pressure is part of the business. If Bayern lose then it will become uncomfortable for them."

