Pakistan to open walk-in registration, vaccination for citizens above 65 from April 3

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday that walk-in registrations and vaccinations for citizens above 65 will begin from April 3.

"Senior citizen above 65 years can now walk in to any designated vaccination center with their CNIC to get on spot registration and vaccination, with effect from 3rd April 21," NCOC announced on Twitter.

The vaccination drive to inoculate those 60 and above began on March 10, in which the oldest person who registered will be vaccinated first. The senior citizens are being administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

During today's meeting, the NCOC took stock of the reported surge in coronavirus positivity cases in children. The NCOC said that there is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics.

"During all three waves, infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of total cases," NCOC tweeted.