World
Philippines reports record high 15,310 new coronavirus cases
02 Apr 2021
MANILA: The Philippines reported on Friday a daily record 15,310 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest reported in the region since the pandemic started, bringing the country's total to 771,497 cases.
It announced 17 new deaths, taking fatalities to 13,320 deaths. The Department of Health said the new cases reported on Friday included a backlog of 3,709 cases. The previous record was just over 10,000 new cases.
