Markets
Chinese stocks close higher
- Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.
02 Apr 2021
SHANGHAI: Stocks in mainland China finished on a positive note Friday following a rally on Wall Street, while investors were also upbeat about recent date indicating Chinese economy was on the recovery track.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.52 percent, or 18.06 points, to 3,484.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.89 percent, or 19.89 points, to 2,262.08.
