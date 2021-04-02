Markets
Russia's March oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.25mn bpd
- Oil and gas condensate production stood at 43.34 million tonnes for March.
02 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 10.1 million bpd in February, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Friday.
Oil and gas condensate production stood at 43.34 million tonnes for March, in comparison with 38.56 million tonnes in February, the news agency reported.
