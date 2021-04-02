ANL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
Apr 02, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

  • There are now 56,347 active COVID-19 cases.
  • "Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often, reduce travel to only essential work," Asad Umar urged the citizens.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus tally jumped to 678,165 on Friday after 5,234 people tested positive for the novel virus during the last 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus positivity ratio now stands at 10.43%. This is the highest single daily number of cases Pakistan has reported since last year in June. During the past 24 hours, 50,170 people were tested for the virus. So far, 10,297,544 people have been tested for the virus.

There are now 56,347 active COVID-19 cases. During the last 24 hours, 83 people also died from coronavirus, taking the death toll to 14,613. Meanwhile, 1,931 people also recovered from the disease. Pakistan has so far reported 607,205 recoveries from coronavirus.

As Pakistan grapples with the third coronavirus wave, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that it is vital that we all contribute to containing the spread by taking sensible precautions.

"Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitize often, reduce travel to only essential work," he tweeted.

