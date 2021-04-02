ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Modi’s letter to PM big foreign policy success: SAPM

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, on Thursday said Indian PM Modi’s letter to PM Imran Khan for Pakistan Day was a big foreign policy success.

He said that it was due to the PTI government’s foreign policies that the Indian prime minister greeted PM Imran Khan on Pakistan Day.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the 2MGD water supply to Islamabad from Rawal Dam, Awan said that Pakistan had earned respect all over the world due to better foreign policies.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, and it was a big success of our policies.

He said that we are importing sugar from India because it was low in price and there is nothing wrong with trade with neighbouring countries.

He said that we are looking at national interest, not our personal benefits as Mian Nawaz Sharif was inviting Indian PM to his private events.

He had personal relations with an Indian businessman, Sajan Jindal.

SAPM Ali Awan said that with the supply of 2MGD water from Rawal Dam to Islamabad, the situation of water shortage would get better during this summer.

He said that we are working hard on the water shortage issue on different fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM Ali Nawaz Awan Imran Khan PTI Government Rawal Dam Pakistan Day foreign policies Mian Nawaz Sharif

