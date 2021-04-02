Modi’s letter to PM big foreign policy success: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, on Thursday said Indian PM Modi’s letter to PM Imran Khan for Pakistan Day was a big foreign policy success.

He said that it was due to the PTI government’s foreign policies that the Indian prime minister greeted PM Imran Khan on Pakistan Day.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the 2MGD water supply to Islamabad from Rawal Dam, Awan said that Pakistan had earned respect all over the world due to better foreign policies.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, and it was a big success of our policies.

He said that we are importing sugar from India because it was low in price and there is nothing wrong with trade with neighbouring countries.

He said that we are looking at national interest, not our personal benefits as Mian Nawaz Sharif was inviting Indian PM to his private events.

He had personal relations with an Indian businessman, Sajan Jindal.

SAPM Ali Awan said that with the supply of 2MGD water from Rawal Dam to Islamabad, the situation of water shortage would get better during this summer.

He said that we are working hard on the water shortage issue on different fronts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021