ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021
Markets

Activities of Karachi port and port Qasim

02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 209,038 tons of cargo comprising 132,789 Tones of import cargo and 76,249 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 132,789 comprised of 53,969 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 6,138 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,182 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate, 11,170 Tons of Pet Coke, 5,574 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds, 2,100 Tons of Rock Phosphate, and 52,656 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 76,249 tons comprised of 30,730 tons of containerized cargo, 38,566 Tons of Clinkers, 2,924 Tons of Cement, 4,029 Tons of Talc Powder.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Petali Lady and Josephine Maersk & two more ships, Nord Spring and Sonangol Etosha carrying Gas oil, Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Thursday, 1st April, while two more ships of containers, Meratus Jayawijaya and CMA CGM Fedelio are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 2nd April-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

