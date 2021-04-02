Activities of Karachi port and port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 209,038 tons of cargo comprising 132,789 Tones of import cargo and 76,249 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 132,789 comprised of 53,969 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 6,138 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,182 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate, 11,170 Tons of Pet Coke, 5,574 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds, 2,100 Tons of Rock Phosphate, and 52,656 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 76,249 tons comprised of 30,730 tons of containerized cargo, 38,566 Tons of Clinkers, 2,924 Tons of Cement, 4,029 Tons of Talc Powder.

A total of seven ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Petali Lady and Josephine Maersk & two more ships, Nord Spring and Sonangol Etosha carrying Gas oil, Containers and Natural gas are expected take berths at FOTCO, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Thursday, 1st April, while two more ships of containers, Meratus Jayawijaya and CMA CGM Fedelio are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 2nd April-2021.

