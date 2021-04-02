ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
Plea for improving port infrastructure

Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Stevedores Conference (G) Ltd, Tariq Haleem, has emphasized that the untapped potential of the Karachi Port Trust needs to be urgently exploited, and the right step forward is to improve the infrastructure of the port. Tariq Haleem said that we needed to improve the turnaround time of the ships calling at Karachi Port.

Tariq Haleem said that free movement of transport was essential for quick discharge/loading of cargoes, for this backup area at the berths was extremely important. One of the reasons for low performance was the extreme shortage of space at the Karachi Port, which was very surprising considering that the Karachi Port was one of the biggest landowners of Karachi city, he added.

Tariq Haleem said that we now expect of Chairman Nadir Mumtaz Warraich to look into this matter and make sure that the KPT land was reclaimed and made available for cargo handling purposes. This would also result in an increase in cargo volume as well as a substantial increase in CFS operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

