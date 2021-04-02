ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
THE RUPEE: PKR down

BR Research 02 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR broke its upward trend and went down against USD in both interbank and open markets. PKR also went down against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 45 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 153.20 and 153.30 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 153.30 and 153.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 50 paisas for selling closing at 178 and 179.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.45 and 41.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 40.50 and 40.85 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 153.30
Open Offer     Rs 153.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 153.20
Offer Rate     Rs 153.30
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee failed to sustain its upward journey as it depreciated its worth against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 152.50 and Rs 153.80 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 152.30 and Rs 153.50 respectively.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 209.50 and Rs 210.20 against Wednesday's closing rate of Rs 208.50 and Rs 210.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs 153(buying) and Rs 153.10(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs 153(buying) and Rs 153.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 95,700 and Rs 95,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

