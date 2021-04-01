ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to secure 1mn doses of Coronavirus vaccine: CM

  • He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and complimented the Health department, as well as the administration, for their work.
APP Updated 02 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to earmark Rs. 1.5 billion for the purchase of one million doses of corona vaccine.

While talking to the media at the vaccination centre established at Greater Iqbal Park LDA Sports Complex here on Thursday, the CM announced that funds had been allocated to procure over one million doses.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and complimented the Health department, as well as the administration, for their work.

The facility of vaccination would be provided to the special persons and the elderly people at their homes through ambulance, he added.

Meanwhile, he said 64 persons died of the corona during the last 24 hours while 275 critical patients were under treatment.

Similarly, 22,624 had been tested during the last 24 hours as the number of active patients reached 26,898 in the province, he said.

The health system was burdened due to corona patients and the need for oxygen for patients had increased seven times, he added.

The CM stated that four lakh persons had been vaccinated so far and announced to gradually extend the scope of coronavirus vaccination drive.

Combined vaccination had not started anywhere in the world as it was done gradually, he maintained. Meanwhile, the provision of vaccination dozes from the federal government was being also ensured.

More vaccination centres were being set up in Lahore and the total number would increase to 127 in Punjab, he added.

The CM said corona was spreading rapidly as the government had been giving attention to seven major cities with more than 12 per cent positive rate. An effective lockdown had been imposed in these cities.

He appealed to the citizens to wear face masks and said the government did not want the industry to be affected.

The government wanted to move ahead while ensuring a balance between the corona restrictions and the business activities, he said, adding that the government did not want to bother the citizens rather it was protecting their health.

If the citizens would follow SOPs, the early elimination of coronavirus would be possible, he added.

To a question, the CM said the government would continue to serve the masses while those who were engaged in politics may continue their mission.

The detailed decision of the Supreme Court was awaited about local government and the government would move forward according to it, he said.

Notice of the disappearance of corona doses in Services Hospital and its wastage in Mozang Hospital had been taken and MS Mozang Hospital had been suspended, he said.

Inquiry had been ordered and facts would be shared with the media after the investigation, he added while replying to another question.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, commissioner, secretary Primary and Secondary Health and others were also present.

Coronavirus lockdown SOPs Supreme Court Dr Yasmin Rashid Health department Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan SACM critical patients

Punjab govt to secure 1mn doses of Coronavirus vaccine: CM

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters