World
COVAX COVID-19 vaccine facility faces shortfall in supply: WHO
- "Last week, I made an urgent request to countries, with doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have WHO Emergency Use Listing, to share 10 million doses immediately with COVAX," he said.
- I requested manufacturers to help ensure that the countries that step up can rapidly donate those doses.
01 Apr 2021
GENEVA: The COVAX facility to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "serious challenge" to meet demand, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference on Thursday.
"Last week, I made an urgent request to countries, with doses of COVID-19 vaccines that have WHO Emergency Use Listing, to share 10 million doses immediately with COVAX," he said.
"I requested manufacturers to help ensure that the countries that step up can rapidly donate those doses. This challenge has been heard but we're yet to receive commitments for these doses. I'm still hopeful that some forward looking and enlightened leaders will step up," he added.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
COVAX COVID-19 vaccine facility faces shortfall in supply: WHO
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments