World
Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss climate change, green energy
Updated 01 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday discussed prospects for working together on climate change, protecting the environment and green energy, the Kremlin said.
In a readout of their telephone call, the Kremlin said the Saudi prince outlined initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the Middle East.
Putin spoke of Russian efforts to protect the environment, the Kremlin said.
Reuters
