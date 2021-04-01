Pakistan
Strict actions being taken against sugar, wheat mafia: Dar
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that strict actions are being taken against sugar, wheat and occupying mafia, first time in the country's history.
Talking to media here on Thursday, he said there is no space for such culprits in the country as the Prime Minister is committed to eliminate such practices with iron hands.
He said, due to prudent policies of the government, the economy of the country is now on right direction under the leadership of Imran Khan.
Usman Dar said that the global pandemic has affected the economics of the world. However, he said, the government of Pakistan dealt with this pandemic with smart lockdown policy which is being appreciated by the world.
