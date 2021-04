Short new lockdown shouldn't affect French growth forecast: Villeroy

PARIS: Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday that he does not expect new COVID-19 restrictions to have a significant impact on the bank's 5.5% growth forecast for 2021 if the measures do not last beyond early May.

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

"If these additional restrictions do not last beyond the beginning of May, they should not result, it is our analysis, in a very significant review of our forecast", Villeroy told a conference on start-ups in Paris.

The French central bank said last month that the euro zone's second-biggest economy was set to grow 5.5% this year.