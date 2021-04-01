ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

  • The commission has held the bureaucracy responsible for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine
  • The report states that the bureaucracy tried its best to hide the record while various ministries and institutions did not cooperate with the commission during the probe
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Apr 2021

(Karachi) The government has made the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from the federal cabinet, local media reported on Thursday. The report has been compiled by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Azmat Saeed.

In its report, the commission has held the bureaucracy responsible for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

The report stated that the bureaucracy used all possible ways to hide the record while various ministries and institutions did not cooperate with the commission during the probe.

The report revealed that the record related to the Broadsheet scam was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom.

It said that a part of the record was found through conversation with the NAB and the statements of 26 witnesses the commission recorded.

The report states that Moussavi leveled allegations against certain individuals but probing this matter did not fall under the terms of reference defined for the commission. It added that the government may probe the Broadsheet CEO's allegations if it wishes to.

The Broadsheet Inquiry Commission in its report recommended to de-seal the record of the Swiss case of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that the Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.

report compiled allegations Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report report made public Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed bureaucracy responsible assets of political leaders record found missing

Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March

CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time

Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters