Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet

(Karachi) The government has made the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from the federal cabinet, local media reported on Thursday. The report has been compiled by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Azmat Saeed.

In its report, the commission has held the bureaucracy responsible for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

The report stated that the bureaucracy used all possible ways to hide the record while various ministries and institutions did not cooperate with the commission during the probe.

The report revealed that the record related to the Broadsheet scam was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom.

It said that a part of the record was found through conversation with the NAB and the statements of 26 witnesses the commission recorded.

The report states that Moussavi leveled allegations against certain individuals but probing this matter did not fall under the terms of reference defined for the commission. It added that the government may probe the Broadsheet CEO's allegations if it wishes to.

The Broadsheet Inquiry Commission in its report recommended to de-seal the record of the Swiss case of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Moussavi, in a YouTube interview, said the company had flatly refused the deal offered by a person claiming to be a nephew of Nawaz Sharif, in the year 2012, retorting that the Broadsheet did not negotiate with crooks.

He revealed that the Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom but across the globe.

Moussavi said the process of accountability is continuing, but after President Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet’s contract.