Palm oil may test resistance at 3,687 ringgit

  • This bullish candlestick followed another one on March 29. Together, they are considered as a trend reversal signal.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,687 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to 3,749 ringgit.

A correction from 4,192 ringgit has completed, as confirmed by its three waves structure and the relation between the wave C and the wave A.

The strong bounce from the March 31 low of 3,495 ringgit developed around a key support at 3,554 ringgit, the 61.8% retracement. This support seems to be holding firm.

Over the next few days, the contract is expected to rise towards the peak of the wave B at 4,011 ringgit, or at least to fill a gap forming between March 25 and March 26.

On the daily chart, a rising trendline remains steady, which also signals an intact uptrend. The white candlestick on March 31 represents a counterattack by bulls.

This bullish candlestick followed another one on March 29. Together, they are considered as a trend reversal signal.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat soyabean Soyaoil Oil Palm

