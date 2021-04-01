ANL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Be careful users, a new tactic to hack WhatsApp account making rounds

  • It is reported that WhatsApp is not sending any messages regarding the renewal of your account.
Ali Ahmed 01 Apr 2021

Hackers are now trying another new tactic to steal or hack into your WhatsApp accounts, with the company warning users to beware of certain messages.

WebBetaInfo, a platform that provides information about WhatsApp, has warned users against spam messages, which is actually an attempt to steal their accounts.

It is reported that WhatsApp is not sending any messages regarding the renewal of your account. Therefore, the user must block and report such unofficial accounts that ask you for a 6-digit code on WhatsApp.

It also states that WhatsApp and WhatsApp support will never ask you for a 6-digit code. Messages like this are another attempt to steal your WhatsApp account by sending a code received on WhatsApp to prove that you are human or your account will be closed tomorrow. The report urged the users to be very careful in this regard and enable two-step verification by going to WhatsApp account settings.

It should be noted that users' accounts have been hacked through such messages before, while the past year has seen an increase in the hacking of WhatsApp accounts through similar messages.

