Bautista Agut stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Miami quarter-finals
01 Apr 2021
MIAMI: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was sent spinning out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday by seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.
Bautista, ranked 12th in the world, notched his third win in as many meetings with the Russian, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and ascended to No. 2 in the world with his victory at Marseille in March.
Bautista will play for a place in the final against 19-year-old Italian Jannick Sinner, the world No. 31 who beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
