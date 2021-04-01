ANL 36.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.26%)
ASC 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-4.4%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
BYCO 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.14%)
DGKC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.63%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.13%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
TRG 149.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.97%)
UNITY 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,756 Decreased By ▼ -13.79 (-0.29%)
BR30 24,787 Decreased By ▼ -153.4 (-0.62%)
KSE100 44,484 Decreased By ▼ -104.06 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,237 Decreased By ▼ -31.82 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bautista Agut stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Miami quarter-finals

  • Bautista will play for a place in the final against 19-year-old Italian Jannick Sinner, the world No. 31 who beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

MIAMI: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was sent spinning out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Wednesday by seventh-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista, ranked 12th in the world, notched his third win in as many meetings with the Russian, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and ascended to No. 2 in the world with his victory at Marseille in March.

Bautista will play for a place in the final against 19-year-old Italian Jannick Sinner, the world No. 31 who beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic Kazakhstan's economy Daniil Medvedev Alexander Bublik Italian Jannick Sinner

Bautista Agut stuns top-seeded Medvedev in Miami quarter-finals

Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Four people, including child, shot and killed in California

Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted

OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters

UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'

Biden sets out 'once-in-a-generation' $2tn infrastructure plan

US plant ruins 15mn J&J coronavirus vaccine doses: report

Brazil closes out deadliest month of pandemic by far

Over 8,000 Mozambique attack survivors find refuge: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters