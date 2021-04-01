ANL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
ASC 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-4.44%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
EPCL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.57%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
HASCOL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.92%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
MLCF 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 86.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.94%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.15%)
TRG 148.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -14.61 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,773 Decreased By ▼ -167.11 (-0.67%)
KSE100 44,472 Decreased By ▼ -115.96 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,230 Decreased By ▼ -38.21 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Iraq PM seeks to soothe security concern on Saudi visit

  • "There have been attempts by some to... disrupt relations" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, he added, without elaborating.
AFP 01 Apr 2021

RIYADH: Iraq will never become a launchpad for attacks on Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi pledged Wednesday during a long-awaited visit to the kingdom aimed at forging closer economic and security ties.

In January, explosive-laden drones crashed into the main royal palace in Riyadh, with American media citing US officials as saying they were launched from neighbouring Iraq.

Saudi officials did not publicly disclose any details on the reported attack on the sprawling Al-Yamama complex, the official residence and office of King Salman as well as the main base of the royal court.

But the news raised alarm in a country that has frequently come under missile and drone attacks from Iran-aligned Huthi rebels in Yemen, where Riyadh-backed forces are engaged in a six-year conflict.

A relatively unknown militant group in Iraq calling itself the Righteous Promise Brigade claimed responsibility for the strike, but it was considered by security experts to be a front for more entrenched Iran-backed militias.

Kadhemi said the group's claim was "not true" and insisted that the attack was not launched from Iraq.

"We will not allow any attack on the kingdom," he told reporters after what his aides described as an hours-long meeting with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"There haven't been any attacks" from Iraq.

"There have been attempts by some to... disrupt relations" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, he added, without elaborating.

Known to maintain close personal ties with Prince Mohammed, Kadhemi walks a diplomatic tightrope as Baghdad often finds itself caught in the tug of war between Tehran and its rivals Riyadh and Washington.

Kadhemi's trip comes after the countries reopened their Arar land border crossing in November for the first time since Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties with Baghdad in 1990, following Iraqi ex-dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait.

