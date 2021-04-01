AC unhappy over ‘concessions’ extended to Asif

LAHORE: The Accountability court has expressed concern over unnecessary concession being extended by the doctors to former Defence Minister, Khwaja Muhammad Asif and directed the authorities to produce the suspect from jail or hospital on April 8.

The court also directed the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference at the earliest.

The court passed these directions in its written order of previous hearing and said, “Seemingly, the medical board of Jinnah Hospital is extending unnecessary concession to accused Khwaja Muhammad Asif which is stymieing the process of law.” The court advised the medical authorities to be careful in future in this regard and added that legal action will be taken against them without exception in case of failure on their part.

