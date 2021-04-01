Majyd Aziz elected president of UN-GCNP

KARACHI: Majyd Aziz, former President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, was elected as President of UN Global Compact Network Pakistan at the Annual General Meeting. Ismail Suttar (Hub Salt Balochistan) was elected as Senior Vice President while Mahvash Siddiqui (EPLA Labora-tories Karachi), Muhammad Waqar (Nestle Pakistan Lahore) and Usman Mukhtar (Sadaqat Limited Faisalabad) were elected as Vice presidents. The AGM also elected 18 members of Executive Committee including six co-opted members representing United Nations, Government, WEBCOP, Workers, Academia and Women.—PR

