THE RUPEE: Ascending trend stays

BR Research 01 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its gains against USD in both interbank and open markets. PKR also went up against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.75 and 152.85 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 153.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained one rupee for buying and 1.20 rupees for selling closing at 177.70 and 179 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 41.35 and 41.70 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 40.20 and 40.60 respectively.

Open Bid       Rs 152.70
Open Offer     Rs 153.20
Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday 

Bid Rate       Rs 152.75
Offer Rate     Rs 152.85
RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Wednesday.

Following lack of the buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure for another day and closed further lower for buying and selling at Rs 152.30 and Rs 153.50 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.40 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 208.50 and Rs 210.00 against Tuesday’s closing trend of Rs 209.40 and Rs 211.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee further gained strength against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 153(buying) and Rs 153.10(selling) against last rate of Rs 153.80(buying) and Rs 153.90(selling).

It closed at Rs 153(buying) and Rs 153.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 95,700 and Rs 95,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

